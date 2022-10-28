'She had the biggest smile in the room': Celebration of life ceremony held for Toronto Councillor Cynthia Lai

Late Toronto City Councillor Cynthia Lai was remembered for her ambition and dedication to the city at a celebration of life ceremony in North York today.

“She had the biggest smile in the room and always shared her positivity with us,” Lai’s youngest son Darren said at the ceremony.

Family, friends and colleagues attended the service at York Cemetery and Funeral Centre Thursday morning.

Lai died on Oct. 21 at the age of 68, three days before the Toronto municipal election where she was seeking re-election as Ward 23 Scarborough North councillor.

Her campaign manager, Hratch Aynedjian, said Lai died in hospital and was surrounded by family.

Lai is survived by her husband C.K. Fung and two sons Derrick and Darren Fung.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford attended the ceremony, along with newly re-elected Toronto Mayor John Tory, who endorsed Lai for re-election.

Lai’s eldest son Derrick said his mother successfully navigated eight careers in her lifetime: bank teller, flight attendant, tour guide, lab technician, real estate broker, relocator for the Canadian Forces, city councillor and mother.

He said his mother was supportive and always believed in him and his brother.

“I've never known a woman to face so many trials and tribulations and continue on with a smile. I've never known a woman who always sees the good in people and always put the thoughts and needs of others in front of her own all the time on a daily basis,” Derrick said.

Her youngest son Darren said he learned invaluable life lessons from his mother’s actions.

“She instilled in me her work ethic, not by telling me how to work but by showing me. She instilled in me compassion, not by telling me how to be compassionate but by showing me. She taught me truly what it means to love someone unconditionally,” he said.

Her brother Rev. Johann Lai said the loss of his sister is “heartbreaking” and that they were very close to each other growing up.

He also recalled when he said goodbye to his sister 50 years ago when she left Hong Kong to immigrate to Canada.

“It dawned on me that she's gone to a distant country and gone to a better place, Canada. I do wonder whether I could ever see her again…Fifty years is just a blink of an eye and here I am saying goodbye to Cynthia one more time but I'm looking forward to seeing her again,” he said.

Mayor Tory said he met Lai 20 years ago when she was president of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB).

He said Lai was always a positive person and councillor and cared deeply about helping her constituents.

“No matter what was going on, no matter what debate, I never heard her utter a word at the city council other than a word that was positive about what she was for and what she wanted to do, as opposed to taking on anybody else and being critical of them,” he said.

Lai was first elected to city council in the 2018 municipal election.

She served on the Scarborough Community Council (Vice-Chair), the Budget Committee, the Economic and Community Development Committee, the Civic Appointments Committee (Vice-Chair), as a Commissioner of the Toronto Transit Commission and on the Toronto Zoo Board of Management. She also served on the board of directors of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Lai, who celebrated her birthday on Oct. 19, immigrated to Canada from Hong Kong in the 1970s. Before entering politics, she was a successful realtor and became the first Chinese-Canadian president of TRREB.

In honour of Lai, the City of Toronto lowered flags to half-mast at City Hall, Civic Centres and Metro Hall from Oct. 21 through today.

Friday is the last day for members of the public to sign books of condolence in both the rotunda at city hall and at Scarborough Civic Centre.

The public can also send a condolence message to Lai’s family online.