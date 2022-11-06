'She has two legacies': Winnipeg artist celebrates 100th birthday

A beloved Winnipeg artist whose work has become known around the world is celebrating a century of life.

Helen Granger Young was born in 1922 in Mimico, Ont., but has lived in Winnipeg since 1947.

Her daughter-in-law Debra Jonasson-Young said her mother-in-law has lived an extraordinary life, "I think she was a bit of a radical, because born in 1922, from the time she was tiny, she knew she wanted to be an artist," said Jonasson-Young.

As a teenager, Young won a scholarship to the Ontario Art College, much to the chagrin of her father, according to Jonasson-Young.

"At that point in time, it just wasn’t something that women did, but it was in her heart," she said.

In college, Young studied under Canadian artists Charles Comfort and Franklin Carmichael – who was one of the infamous "Group of Seven."

Early in her career, Young worked as a commercial artist illustrating for Eaton's and The Bay catalogues. She also created technical drawings, including some for the Avro Arrow.

But Jonasson-Young said her mother-in-law really kick-started her art career in the 1960s with a series of small ceramic figures depicting Indigenous culture.

Jonasson-Young said many of the pieces have been to famous people around the world.

"Her pieces were given on behalf of the Manitoba government as official pieces to Prince Charles and Lady Diana when they got married, when Prince William was born," she said.

Young also had the opportunity to present a piece of her art to Queen Elizabeth as a gift.

"Her artwork is in Rideau Hall, it's in the Kremlin, it's in the White House, it's in the Vatican, it really is all around the world," said Jonasson-Young.

Young is also known for her prolific work in bronze, having created many monuments across the city.

"The Nellie McClung monument on the legislative grounds is her. There's one called 'First Flight' which is an airman on Memorial Boulevard, that’s her," said Jonasson-Young. "There's the Tri-Service monument, Father Aulneau and de la Verendrye at St Boniface basilica," she listed.

Young was also a celebrated painter and portrait artist, having painted Jackson Beardy and Chief Dan George, among other notable subjects.

"She has two legacies, one is her artwork which is really scattered around the world, and the other is her family," said Jonasson-Young.

Young's family held a 100th birthday celebration Saturday with all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in attendance. Jonasson-Young said it was a wonderful event.

"Her kids and her grandchildren are just the most important people in her life," she said.