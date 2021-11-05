'She is very loved': Family of missing Manitoba woman searching for information

The family of a woman who has been missing over a week is speaking out, saying they are very concerned about not hearing from her.

Klarissa Muswagon, 27, has been missing since Oct. 25. She was last seen near River Avenue and Donald Street in Winnipeg.

“She is very loved,” said Klarissa’s aunt Tracy at a news conference on Friday.

“We want to get the message out there that she’s missing.”

Tracy noted that Klarissa was heading to an appointment from her sister’s apartment when she went missing, noting that she never made it to the appointment. She added that Klarissa was supposed to text her sister upon arrival to the appointment, but, “she never made it to that meeting and hasn’t been seen or heard from ever since.”

“We the family of Klarissa Muswagon are very worried of her well-being,” Tracy said, noting Klarissa has not been active on social media since she went missing.

“It is not normal for her to be away from her sister or not to contact anyone, especially when she had her tablet with her.”

The family is urging people to come forward with any tips or information they may have on Klarissa’s disappearance.

“If anyone sees her, please let her know her family is out here looking for her,” Tracy said.

Police describe Klarissa as about five-foot-eight, 160 pounds, with dark hair that is possibly in a top knot. She was last seen wearing black, thick-framed glasses, a black sweater, camouflage leggings, black shoes, and carrying a white/beige backpack.

Anyone with information about Klarissa’s location is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service’s missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, director for the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Liaison Unit, said at the news conference that this is a difficult time for Klarissa’s family, who travelled from Norway House Cree Nation to Winnipeg to help in the search.

“It’s a very difficult journey for them to find the resources to come to an urban environment and search for their loved one,” Anderson-Pyrz said, “So we’re also asking the public for donations.”

Anyone interested in donating to Klarissa’s family can contact the MKO’s Heidi Spence at 204-307-0485.