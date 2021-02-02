Dionne Warner, well-known in Saskatchewan for her courage and perseverance through her public 26-year battle with cancer, has died after the disease returned just after Christmas.

Warner died on Monday afternoon by choice using the province’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program. She was 55.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer at age 30, and since then she fought through liver cancer multiple times, brain cancer twice, bone cancer, lung cancer and more. She beat the disease nine times.

HER CONTRIBUTION

Warner received multiple awards and accolades throughout her public battle with cancer. In 2010 she received a Woman of Distinction award for her volunteer work at the Allan Blair Cancer Clinic, she was named one of 32 international Heroes of Hope by the American Cancer Society in 2011, she was CTV Regina’s Citizen of the Year winner in 2015 and was named one of 25 heritage heroes by the Look Good Feel Better cancer program in 2017.

A book about her journey titled “Never Leave Your Wingman” was written about Warner and her husband, Graham. It became a Canadian best-seller.

She was a keynote speaker at multiple events throughout the years. She also created a calendar to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society that raised more the $40, 000.

HER IMPACT

A eulogy written by Dionne and Graham said those who have met, been inspired by, loved or have been loved by Dionne, will always have a gift from her.

“Live life to the fullest with no regrets, stay positive, never give up hope and love with all your heart,” the eulogy reads.

Those closest to her said she was one-of-a-kind.

Crystal Kalyniuk, a close friend of more than 20 years, said Warner was the best person to have as a friend.

“She has a way of including everyone, making even a stranger feel the most welcome and she’s just this magnet of joy and love, with the perfect amount of spunkiness,” Kalyniuk said. “She just radiates light and love.”

Kalyniuk said it was important for Warner to share her story publicly so others could see that it’s possible to live a full life with cancer.

“You can thrive through cancer. It doesn’t have to be the end. You can live a wonderful life with, and through [cancer],” Kalyniuk said. “She lived a life fuller than most of us if we lived to 110.”

She said what she’ll remember most about Warner is her laugh and the joy she brought to everyone who met her.

“Dionne has always referred to her family and friends as her angel network. But little did she know, she was the angel to us. She will be remembered with this abundance of joy and this zest for life,” Kalyniuk said. “Her love will continue to be felt everywhere.

According to Warner’s eulogy, a memorial service will be held in the future.

More to come...