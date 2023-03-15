'She's just an inspiring person': Legally blind Alberta girl excels at hockey

Haiden Currie is a talented Alberta hockey player.

The 12-year-old suits up for the U-15 Sturgeon Fillies, but her age isn't the unique part of her hockey story.

Haiden is legally blind.

"They told us as soon as she was born that she would have vision impairment," her mother Jodi told CTV News Edmonton.

Haiden may have limited visual capabilities, but it hasn't stopped her from setting her sights on the game.

She says hockey was a natural fit. She strapped on the skates when she was four years old.

"I just kind of did it cause my brother did it, so I was always at the rink, so I just... did it."

"We always thought we would never say no unless it wasn't safe, but we always said, 'Go try it,'" Jodi remembered. "At first I would go on to coach cause we weren't sure how it was going to be with her being able to see what's going on, and she just took to it naturally."

She's become a skilled player over the last eight years, despite facing challenges her teammates don't have.

"The different lighting, and if it's really busy in the rink, it's just a little bit hard to see the puck."

"I don't really know what it's like to play with being able to see so for me it's just something normal."

"She never points it out as a complaint, usually she tells me after because she doesn't want to burden anyone, she doesn't want anyone to worry about her," coach Jen Lockridge said.

"I like how she goes out with no fear and just gives it her all."

Haiden also enjoys basketball, soccer and track, but says hockey is her favourite.

"I just like being a part of a team and having all the people you can talk to and having a bunch of people there to help you."

Her future in sport looks bright.

"To me it's just so amazing that it's not just hockey she pours her everything into. She gets great marks at school, she's just an inspiring person," Lockridge said.

"I just can't wait to see how much it grows and will impact her in what she gets to do in the future," said Jodi.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Galen McDougall.