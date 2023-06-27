'She's safe': Toronto police locate missing four-year-old girl

A four-year-old Toronto girl has been found safe after being reported to have been missing for the past five days.

Toronto police, who were first notified of her disappearance on Tuesday, said the last known sighting of the child was on June 22, at around 10 a.m., in the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough Village.

Speaking to reporters, Duty Insp. Peter Wehby said officers were initially called to an apartment building on Markham Road on Monday afternoon for a sudden death.

"When they arrived on scene, they commenced an investigation which subsequently determined that the deceased had a four-year-old child in his custody. The child was not in the apartment," Wehby said. "This was all discovered earlier today."

As a result, police gathered all their resources to find the girl, including setting up a command post at the apartment building.

Wehby confirmed on Tuesday evening that the girl had been located and "all is well with her, and there is no longer an issue."

"She has been found she's safe, and she's healthy."

Wehby said the child's father left her with a known caregiver of the family when he started feeling unwell.

When asked about the date the girl was last seen, Wehby said, "the last time that we can actually put her somewhere was on Thursday."

As for why an Amber Alert was not issued, he said it is only used for an abduction.

"At this point, we didn't have any indication of foul play or an abduction. We were treating it as a missing person. It always can be escalated to that point. And we were considering that. It just never came to that point," Wehby said.