'She was a lovely lady': St. Albert man remembers tour as guard for Queen Elizabeth II

A man who once protected the Royal family laid a wreath in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at a ceremony in St. Albert on Monday.

Malcolm Simmons, 86, served as a military police officer for Great Britain in Egypt and Cyprus before joining the City of London Police.

Because of his military training, he received the prestigious assignment.

“I was called to take a gun that was loaded, because they didn’t carry guns in London, not in those days,” he told CTV News Edmonton.

“I would go with the loaded gun up to the palace and just kind of make sure everything was good and stayed good.”

He had conversations with several members of the Royal family during that time, he said.

“I got to know quite a bit of the family, especially the old Queen Mum, she was my favourite.”

And while he didn’t interact much with the Queen, he remembers her kindness.

“She was a lovely lady and she was very nice. Nice to us, what can you say. She’s going to be really missed.”

Simmons moved to Canada several years ago, and now calls St. Albert home.

He’s an active member of the St. Albert Legion, but even his colleagues didn’t know about his Royal service.

“It’s really something new to us. Up to the point that the Queen passed away we didn’t even know that he had worked as a guard with the Queen,” said Doug Delorme, president of the St. Albert Legion.

“It was huge to have somebody with direct contact, working day in and day out on such an important job as protecting the Queen. There are not that many people that have that opportunity.”

Simmons says it was important to honour the Queen one more time.

“She deserved this day.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach.