'She was a nightmare': Parent, former staff member speak out on ex-principal accused of stealing $170K from East Van school

More people are coming forward after the Vancouver School Board filed a lawsuit against former principal Tricia Low, also known as Tricia Rooney.

Louise Meinardus worked as a youth and family worker for Britannia Community Elementary School for around seven years. She says once Low arrived, everything changed.

"She started in 2017 and complaints started to arrive very early," said Meinardus. "I left my job because of her."

She claims Low bullied fellow staff and belittled parents. Meinardus complained to the VSB but says she never felt anyone was listening.

A single mother CTV News spoke with, who preferred to remain anonymous for unrelated safety reasons, says she raised concerns about the removal of programs and support for her son.

Low left the school in 2020 and was recently sued by the VSB for allegedly stealing more than $170,000 in school funds, including donations.

Meinardus says she remembers seeing Low at a barbecue fundraiser.

"I witnessed her going from table to table to table, grabbing these tips," she said.

"She was a nightmare," said the anonymous single mother.

"I watched her pocket money at the fundraiser. She would do a walk-by every 20 minutes for cash."

Both Meinardus and the single mother say they didn't assume Low was taking the money for herself at the time, but are now suspicious because of the VSB's lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges Low misappropriated gift cards. CTV News obtained a 2019 newsletter from the school that included a section dedicated to its "Winter Gift Card Drive to Support Britannia Families." The newsletter continues by saying "cash donations are equally appreciated." Low's name is printed on the bottom of the page.

Meinardus says the funds were vital for low-income families at the school.

"You know who that affected? That affected the mom that couldn't get her car out of impound because it got towed, that was the only person who could get her kids to school and get herself to work," said Meinardus, recalling an example of a parent who benefited from the school's support.

"Those are the people (Low) impacted."

Around nine years ago, parents at John Norquay Elementary School raised concerns over fundraising dollars not being accounted for. Low was the principal back then, and the VSB dismissed the accusation, claiming it investigated the matter and found zero evidence of fraud.

While Meinardus is pleased the VSB has taken action, she and others believe it never should've taken this long.

"Where were they when we needed them? When they were getting report after report and then financially things weren't adding up," said Meinardus. "Where were you to support your employees at that point? Yes, (I'm) extremely disappointed with the school board."

The VSB says it has implemented added checks and balances to help prevent a similar situation in the future.

Some staff and parents have expressed a desire for accountability and justice.

The Vancouver Police Department told CTV News via email that it initially investigated the matter in 2020 when it received information on Low from the VSB. No criminal charges were laid, however, and police say Low is no longer being investigated.

CTV News has tried reaching out to Low on multiple occasions. None of the allegations against Low have been tested in court.