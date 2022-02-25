'She was almost in the epicentre': Ottawa residents fear for family in Kyiv

As the Russian invasion continues in Ukraine, those with family in the country’s capital are struggling to find hope.

For Ottawa resident Alex Yemelyanenko, it is a distressing situation as his mother seeks shelter in Kyiv.

"She was almost in the epicentre of everything that’s going on," he said.

Yemelyanenko last spoke to his mother Friday morning, while she was preparing for the worst.

"She spent some time in the bomb shelter and then she came back to her apartment where she duct taped all the windows that she could with her friend," he said.

Yemelyanenko says officials advised people to duct tape their windows in the event of an explosion, to prevent glass from causing further injury.

"The previous night was sleepless for her as she couldn’t even close her eyes even for a second because she could hear all of the shellings and the bombings," he said.

Lana Niland is also in the capital of Kyiv. The Canadian spoke to Newstalk 580 CFRA by phone on Friday.

"It’s pretty much like a ghost town, which is a bit surreal in a city of three million people," said Niland. "Where yesterday there were cars lined up for gas, now there is no more gas. There is no more gas in the city of Kyiv," she said.

Ottawa resident Yuri Kolomiyets said some of his family headed to the border to try to leave, but not everyone was successful.

"Some of my family got hankered down outside of Kyiv and are staying put," he said.

As the situation continues to deteriorate, the Ukrainian community in Ottawa is calling for action and support.

"Our fear is that the Canadian government is not going to take swift and appropriate action," said Borys Gengalo, president of the Ottawa Ukrainian Canadian Congress. "I think we need a processing centre for refugees now, not in a week," he said.

Meanwhile, another rally is planned for this weekend to put pressure on all levels of government.

Members of the Ukrainian community will be gathering with some of the Russian community outside of the Russian Embassy in Ottawa on Sunday at 2 p.m.