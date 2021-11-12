'She was my best friend': Family holds walk to honour murdered 16-year-old girl

The mother of a 16-year-old girl who was killed earlier in November is remembering her daughter as a shy person with a big heart.

“She was shy around people but once they really got to know her, she was cheeky. She could be really bossy to her other siblings and she was always talkative and laughing at home. She was really joyful,” Daphne Head said about her daughter, Kadee. Head did not want to share her daughter’s last name.

Kadee’s body was found outside a home in the 1200 block of Rae Street just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 1.

“I’m going to miss her. She was my best friend. She was always there when I needed her and now she’s not going to be here,” Head said.

On Friday, Head gathered with a small group at the location where her daughter’s body was found by police. They were honouring Kadee before taking off on a love awareness walk from Regina to the James Smith Cree Nation.

The walk was organized by Lyrico Keller, who said he wanted to do something to let those who are struggling know they are not alone.

“I just wanted to do something good for the community and spread love awareness because love awareness is a big thing,” Keller said. “We all matter.”

Keller is hoping to organize a similar event every year.

“If we can get a day where we can have love awareness then that would be a really good thing,” he said. “Love awareness is just when everyone can get together and show love and support for all the people that are not here today.”

Head, who is taking part in the walk all the way to the James Smith Cree Nation, said she’s grateful for the support from her community during this time.

She said she wants people who see the group walking to know that they’re not alone.

“There’s a lot of us that are suffering too. Just know that you have support,” Head said.