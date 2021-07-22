'She was not pushed': RCMP say no foul play after woman falls from hotel window in Courtenay

Comox Valley RCMP say a woman who was hospitalized after falling from a second-storey window was not pushed, after police received allegations of foul play.

RCMP say they were called to a Courtenay hotel room around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday after a woman suffered serious injuries after falling from a hotel room window.

When officers arrived, police say they were told that the woman "had been pushed" from the second-storey window.

Officers from the Comox Valley RCMP major crime unit attended the scene and launched an investigation.

Police say that after "careful review" of witness statements and nearby surveillance footage, investigators have concluded that the woman was not pushed.

"Unfortunately, there are still some people in our community who believe this woman was pushed from the window," said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP in a release Thursday.

"We want to make it clear that she was not pushed and any acts of vigilantism will be subject to their own investigation," she said.

The woman remains in hospital Thursday but is expected to make a recovery, police say.