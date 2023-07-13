'She was special': Moncton homicide victim fondly remembered by sister

The sister of a woman stabbed to death in Moncton, N.B., this week says the family is still in shock.

Jessica LaPointe was making funeral arrangements for her big sister Kyla on Thursday when she spoke about the tragedy the family is dealing with.

"We're leaning on each other right now to get through everything and everything that we're going to have to go through," said LaPointe. "I think without each other right now it would be extremely difficult."

Kyla LaPointe was stabbed multiple times on Belleview Avenue in east-end Moncton early Tuesday morning. She later died in hospital.

Police say three people were arrested near the scene and have been charged with second-degree murder.

The RCMP's Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the homicide.

Originally from Bathurst, the 32-year-old was living in Fredericton with her partner.

She was the mother of four girls.

LaPointe said her sister was the biggest free spirit anyone could meet.

"Her favourite places were the forest, the beach, anywhere in nature," said LaPointe.

She called Kyla a loving and caring person who was beautiful on the inside and out.

"I could honestly just go on and on about her. She was special and she touched a lot of people. Almost anyone who came across Kyla left a different person," said LaPointe.

LaPointe said Kyla was on the committee for the New Brunswick Youth in Care Network (NBYICN), an organization that helps youth facing a variety of social challenges.

"She stood up for the rights of children in care," she said.

On Wednesday, NBYICN executive director John Sharpe expressed his sadness over Kyla's death in a Facebook post.

"We remember Kyla for her entire life and we reflect in sadness but also in gratitude for having known her," said Sharpe in the post.

Sharpe said Kyla was one of the earliest members of the network and gave personal testimony at hearings at the provincial legislature in front of the premier and members of cabinet.

"She was fearless," wrote Sharpe. "Her advocacy and passion to improve the system of care, which she knew all too well, was a guiding light to many and had an impact at the highest systematic levels."

In 2015, Kyla won a Muhammed Ali Humanitarian Award as an advocate who promoted policy, programming and resources for youth in the child welfare system.

She was 24 years old at the time.

"She met Muhammed Ali and gave a speech and it was wonderful," said LaPointe.

At the ceremony in Louisville, Ky., Kyla spoke about the difficulty of growing up in foster care.

"We were the first set of siblings from our home province to successfully graduate high school and continue on to college and university from the foster care system," Kyla said in 2015.

"All children deserve a loving home. All children deserve a supportive and stable environment where they feel safe and nurtured to accomplish anything that their soul may desire."

LaPointe said it was her sister's calling to help others and to speak her voice.

"Oh, absolutely. She just did that for anybody. She gave all of that out for free," said LaPointe.

She said navigating through life wasn't easy for her sister.

"It's so hard because she was so vulnerable herself and she gave out so much and it was her who needed it the most," said LaPointe.

Kyla's funeral will take place in Bathurst in the near future, but details are still being worked out.

"Every person has their own experience with Kyla and I think they will each remember her for that. She did something positive and different for every person," said LaPointe.

The three people, two men and one woman, who have been charged with second-degree murder in Kyla's death, will make their second court appearance next week.

"We will all be there," said LaPointe. "We just as a family feel like we need to be at the court cases from here on out to make sure she has justice for what happened to her."

