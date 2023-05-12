'She was terrified': Hamster found in water-filled live trap following Winnipeg rainstorm

A hamster left fending for its life following Wednesday’s rainstorm is on the mend.

The critter, now affectionately known as Aqua, was rescued in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface neighbourhood earlier this week.

Myra, who didn’t want to share her last name, was working in the area on Wednesday when she came across an object covered with a blanket.

Underneath was a live trap used to catch animals – and a furry surprise.

“There was a hamster in the back of the trap,” Myra told CTV News on Friday. She said the critter was enclosed in a reptile carrying case and think it was being used as live bait.

Myra said she gave Aqua fresh water and described the critter as ‘super friendly.’

While she was tending to the animal, a woman approached Myra and claimed she was responsible for the contraption – in hopes of catching her missing cat.

“I told her, ‘you can’t be using a live animal to bait your cat. This is inhumane,’” Myra recalled.

Myra says the woman assured her the hamster was being looked after, but would ‘deal with it.’

However, when Myra returned to the area on Thursday morning, Aqua was still in the trap. The container had filled with water and Aqua was struggling to survive.

“I took the blanket off and the hamster was standing on its back feet in an inch of water.”

She believes Aqua was left outside through Wednesday evening’s rainstorm.

“I felt disheartened because I thought I had a good conversation with the lady,” Myra said. “I thought she understood what I was saying, and left thinking it would be dealt with.”

She said she can’t believe someone would treat an animal this poorly.

“These people shouldn’t have animals because they’re putting less value on the hamster’s life than anything else,” Myra said. “I don’t understand why they weren’t using a can of tuna or wet cat food.”

She contacted Popcorns & Binkies Rescue Haven on Thursday morning for help. The rescue’s director Cindy Hildebrand was horrified at what Aqua went through.

“It’s the equivalent of us standing on our tiptoes for 12 hours. The pain and agony she endured… just so she wouldn’t drown.” Hildebrand told CTV News. “She was terrified, breathing quite heavily. You could tell on her body where the water had been up to.”

Aqua was treated at Dakota Vet Clinic for her physical injuries, but Hildebrand said the hamster is still recovering from the traumatic incident.

“She doesn’t want to be held, she doesn’t want to be touched right now. I mean, I don’t blame her,” Hildebrand said. “It’s just a waiting game at this point to see how she progresses and hopefully we were able to get to her in time.”

Hildebrand said abandonment and mistreatment of small animals are more common than people would expect. She and her husband founded Popcorns & Binkies Rescue Haven in 2017. She estimates they have helped more than 600 animals or ‘pocket pets’ like Aqua.

“We saw there was a huge need for a rescue dedicated to the small guys,” Hildebrand said. “And over the years, the need has just gotten bigger and bigger.”

Hildebrand said owners will release rabbits, hamsters, and guinea pigs into the wild thinking they will be able to fend for themselves.

“When the novelty runs off, out the door they go.”

Hildebrand said there is a misconception that pocket pets are able to thrive outside like their wild relatives. However, she said most do not survive more than a few days.

“They’re caught by predators, hit by vehicles, and can’t survive during our hot summers and cold winters.”

Hildebrand said Aqua’s story is on the extreme side, but highlights the need for a dedicated small animal shelter in Winnipeg.

Popcorns & Binkies launched a fundraising campaign called ‘Stairway to Haven’ in January with a $150,000 goal to open a sustainable facility with a strong financial footing.

“I’ve said that for every Aqua we’ve saved, there’s 12 more that we can’t just because we don’t have space or funding for it,” Hildebrand said. “The need for a facility, so that we don’t have to say no, that’s the biggest thing for us.”

She said Popcorns & Binkies has a decent-sized foster base, but keeping up with the demand is challenging.

“[Small animals] tend to be in care longer because it’s harder to find an appropriate home,” she explained. “There’s not quick turnover like there is with dogs and cats.”

She said, aside from seeking donations for the ‘Stairway to Haven’ campaign, Popcorns & Binkies is looking for more fosters and families able to adopt.

“If you just want to see if one of our animals is right for you, fostering is the best way to do it, and you’re saving a life at the same time.”

As for Aqua, the resilient hamster has already garnered her fair share of attention online and Hildebrand has already received several adoption inquiries.

“We just need to get her over this hump,” Hildebrand said.

More information on Popcorns & Binkies Rescue Haven can be found on their website.

Hildebrand said the organization is filing an animal abuse complaint with the province.