'She was the sweetest girl': Friends identify London's latest homicide victim as Lynda Marques
CTV News London Reporter
Reta Ismail
“It’s heart breaking, she leaves behind her son, he’s just a baby,” said a friend of Lynda Marques, who requested not to be identified.
Multiple sources tell CTV News, Marques was allegedly shot while waiting in an SUV, outside an address on Wateroak Drive in northwest London around 8 p.m. Friday evening.
She later died in hospital.
Police deemed the shooting a homicide, and called it a targeted attack.
“She was successful, kind, smart young woman. She was a nurse, and just open her own Botox clinic recently”, added the close friend.
No suspects have been arrested at this time.
Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact them at 519-661-5670.
