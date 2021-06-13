'She was thrown to the ground': Police investigate attack on Muslim woman in Edmonton Another attack on a Muslim woman in Edmonton is being investigated by police. Shooting in Scarborough leaves two people injured Two people have been injured after being shot in Scarborough. Edmonton Cenotaph rededicated to honour soldiers who served in Afghanistan A ceremony was held outside city hall to rededicate the Edmonton Cenotaph to include those who served in the Afghanistan War. Man is dead after 'disturbance' at home in Hamilton, Ont. Hamilton police say they are investigating a homicide in the area of Barton Street East and Lottridge Street.