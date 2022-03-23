'She will be greatly missed': Locals remember philanthropist Sonia Labatt

The community is mourning the loss of local philanthropist Sonia Labatt, who was a long-time supporter of Western University and other organizations across Ontario.

Sonia Labatt will be remembered by many as "kind, gracious and witty,” and was always looking for new opportunities to give back, reads her obituary.

Labatt passed away on March 14 at the age of 84. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Arthur, their children Sheila, John, Jacquie and six grandchildren.

The Labatts have been longtime supporters of several organizations and post-secondary institutions including Western University, World Wildlife Canada, Sick Kids Hospital, National Ballet of Canada and more.

Their generosity has totaled more than $20-million at Western alone, which has funded several scholarships, awards and research in social inclusion, nursing and more.

The Dean of Health Sciences at Western, Jayne Garland described Labatt as, "A very generous person and very committed to improving the health of people in society.”

“Sonia and Arthur saw nursing and the role that nurses play in patient care and also in advocating for an equitable health system for those that are vulnerable," she said.

The Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing was named after the couple which donated $5-million to help research and explore the causes of health inequities.

“I think she will be remembered by her value for education and wanting students to be able to meet their potential,” said Garland.Dr. Jim Weese, the former dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences told CTV News he knew Sonia well and was “deeply saddened to hear of her passing.”

“Our warm memories of a great leader and supporter will remain strong, and our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time,” said Weese.

The Labatt's generosity extended to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto where they funded the Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre (BTRC) and the Labatt Family Heart Centre.

Ted Garrard, the Sick Kids Foundation CEO told CTV News that Sonia helped him achieve the role he is in today.

“As much as I owe her a huge debt of gratitude to being a wonderful friend and mentor and supporter at the time," said Gerrard.

Garrard knew Labatt from when they both worked at Western University.

"What I came to understand with Sonia was her compassion, her ability to make students comfortable and feel a sense of pride in which they achieved through their university years," he said.

In an effort to continue her education, Labatt returned to earn an MA and Ph.D. in Geography at the University of Toronto, 30 years after she graduated. She then received an honorary doctorate at Western in 2012.

“Sonia was one of the great Canadian leaders in that respect, and she's going to be deeply missed," said Gerrard.