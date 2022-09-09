'She worked bloody hard': Elton John pays tribute to The Queen at Toronto show

British icon Sir Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeh II at his final Toronto show Thursday night, calling her an “inspiring presence to be around.”

“She’s been with me all my life and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me anymore,” he said on stage at the Rogers Centre to a full crowd.

“I’m glad she is at peace. I’m glad she is at rest…she worked bloody hard.”

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday at her summer residence in Scotland at the age of 96.

Following her death, John posted to social media saying he was saddened to hear of the news.

“(She) led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth,” he wrote.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

On Thursday night the world renowned musician played “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” in The Queen’s honour.

“Her spirit lives on and we celebrate her life tonight with music.”

John was knighted by The Queen in 1998 and he performed a pre-recorded performance at The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration in June.

He also performed at her Golden Jubilee and her Diamond Jubilee.

In 1997 John performed a special rendition of “Candle in the Wind” at Princess Diana’s funeral.

With files from Abby O’Brien.