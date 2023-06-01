Shed catches fire in residential neighbourhood near Yorkdale

A shed in a residential neighbourhood near Yorkdale Mall caught on fire Thursday afternoon.

Toronto Fire is on scene at 18 Winston Park Boulevard, near Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue, in North York.

Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen coming from an orange flame just after noon.

Emergency crews have evacuated two houses and couldn’t say if they were involved in the blaze.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.