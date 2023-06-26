iHeartRadio

Shed fire in Dresden causes $750,000 damage


Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to a shed fire on Gould Road in Dresden, Ont., on Monday, June 26, 2023. (Source: Chatham-Kent fire)

Damage is estimated at $750,000 after a shed fire in Dresden.

Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to 29872 Gould Rd around 4 a.m. on Monday.

The shed, which was about 60x120 feet contained hay, straw and a dump wagon.

There were no reported injuries.

