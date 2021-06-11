Shediac, N.B. man dies after car collides with tractor-trailer in Moncton

A 59-year-old man from Shediac, N.B., has died following a two-vehicle collision in Moncton Friday morning.

Codiac Regional RCMP says at approximately 9:50 a.m. on June 11, officers responded to a report of a head-on collision between a car and a tractor-trailer on Shediac Road.

The driver and lone occupant of the car died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP.