A 45-year-old man from Shediac, N.B., has been sentenced to three years in prison in connection with a rash of thefts in the community.
Jason Goguen was charged in connection with nine incidents that occurred between June 23 and Aug. 25, 2020.
Goguen pleaded guilty to the following charges on Nov. 27, 2020:
- arson – disregard for human life
- arson – damage to property
- possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- trafficking in property obtained by crime under $5,000
- possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking under $5,000
- theft over $5,000
- mischief under $5,000 (two counts)
- failure to attend court
Goguen appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Jan. 8, and was sentenced to three years in prison.