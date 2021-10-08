Sheet Harbour, N.S. man arrested for historic sexual offences involving child
RCMP in Nova Scotia have arrested a 41-year-old man from the Sheet Harbour area for sexual offences following an investigation.
Halifax District RCMP says on Oct. 8, officers searched a home and arrested the 41-year-old man.
RCMP haven't released the man's name and gave few details on the investigation, other than saying the offences were alleged to have occurred between 2017 and 2019.
The suspect has been remanded and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on October 12 at 9:30 a.m. to face the following charges:
- Sexual assault
- Sexual interference
- Sexual exploitation
- Luring a child
- Distribution of child pornography
- Distributing intimate images without consent
“The RCMP understands that these types of offences can have a devastating and lifelong impact on victims and can cause intense feelings of stress, shame and fear. There is no "time limit" on these types of offences, and even if a significant number of years have passed, RCMP investigators will seek justice for any victims who come forward. We are here to help, and we encourage anyone affected to report the incident to police immediately,” said the RCMP in a release.
The investigation is ongoing.
-
U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitorsThe United States will accept the use by international visitors of COVID-19 vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late on Friday.
-
-
B.C. court reinstates Fairy Creek injunction while forestry company appeal is pendingBritish Columbia's highest court has reinstated the injunction against protesters camped out in Vancouver Island's Fairy Creek watershed, at least for a little while.
-
'There's quite a bit of scope to do this in a time of pandemic' legal expert says of vaccine mandatesLegal and constitutional expert Wayne McKay, a professor emeritus at Dalhousie University's Schulich School of Law, says in most cases, mandating vaccines can be done and expects it would withstand any legal challenge.
-
Winnipeg fitness centre shut down for breaking health ordersA Winnipeg fitness centre was shut down by the province for allegedly failing to comply with public health orders.
-
Northern hospitals 'overwhelmed' as B.C. doctors warn public to be safeDoctors in northern British Columbia are warning residents to be extra cautious to avoid injury, as hospitals in the area – which has the lowest vaccination rates in the province – are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.
-
Principal apologizes after Hamilton, Ont. school makes dress code announcement amid sexual assault investigationThe principal of a Hamilton, Ont. high school has apologized after making an announcement about the female dress code just days after police began investigating sexual assaults related to the school.
-
Court declines to set out sentencing framework for mitigation of anti-Black racismAnti-Black racism must be confronted, mitigated and erased, Ontario's top court said in a decision released Friday, but it declined to set out a framework for taking the systemic issue into account in sentencing Black offenders.
-
Almost half of participants in B.C. COVID-19 self-isolation study broke the rulesA B.C. study looking into self-isolation through the COVID-19 pandemic has found almost half the participants broke the rules.