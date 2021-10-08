Sheet Harbour, N.S. man arrested for historic sexual offences involving child

RCMP in Nova Scotia have arrested a 41-year-old man from the Sheet Harbour area for sexual offences following an investigation.

Halifax District RCMP says on Oct. 8, officers searched a home and arrested the 41-year-old man.

RCMP haven't released the man's name and gave few details on the investigation, other than saying the offences were alleged to have occurred between 2017 and 2019.

The suspect has been remanded and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on October 12 at 9:30 a.m. to face the following charges:

Sexual assault

Sexual interference

Sexual exploitation

Luring a child

Distribution of child pornography

Distributing intimate images without consent

“The RCMP understands that these types of offences can have a devastating and lifelong impact on victims and can cause intense feelings of stress, shame and fear. There is no "time limit" on these types of offences, and even if a significant number of years have passed, RCMP investigators will seek justice for any victims who come forward. We are here to help, and we encourage anyone affected to report the incident to police immediately,” said the RCMP in a release.

The investigation is ongoing.