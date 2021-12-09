Sheet of ice crashes through Ottawa driver’s windshield on Highway 417

A driver on Highway 417 suffered serious head injuries when a sheet of ice flew off another vehicle and crashed through her windshield.

Emergency crews responded to the incident near the Kent Street exit on the eastbound highway around 1:40 p.m. Thursday.

Paramedics say a woman in her 40s was hurt when the sheet of ice struck her vehicle.

They are reminding drivers to clear all snow and ice off their vehicles.

Please make sure you clear off all snow / ice from your vehicle!

At approx. 1340 hrs today, a female in her 40s sustained serious head injuries when a sheet of ice flew off from another vehicle as she was traveling on Hwy 417.

Earlier this week, Ottawa Police Traffic Unit officers reminded drivers to remove all ice, snow and front from your vehicle.

"Make it a habit to completely clear all snow and ice from you vehicle before you go anywhere, for everyone's safety," said police.

This driver had to be reminded to clear the snow from their vehicle this morning!

Make it a habit to completely clear all snow and ice from you vehicle before you go anywhere, for everyone's safety.