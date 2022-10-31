Shelburne County highway closed after collision leaves logs on the road

A highway in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County will be closed for a few hours Monday after a collision left logs all over the road.

In a tweet, Nova Scotia RCMP said there are “many logs” on Highway 203, or Ohio Road, in Middle Ohio, N.S., after the collision.

Police did not release any details about the collision, but they say no one was injured.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed for three hours.