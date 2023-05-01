Shelburne County man, 54, killed in ATV crash: N.S. RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
A 54-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in New Elm, N.S., Saturday evening.
Lunenburg District RCMP were called to the single-vehicle crash near New Elm Road just before 6 p.m.
Police, fire and ambulance crews responded and found a side-by-side ATV at the scene.
Police say the vehicle was heavily damaged in an apparent rollover.
The driver, a 54-year-old man from Shelburne County, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle’s passenger, a 60-year-old Hants County man, had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
