Shelburne County man, 54, killed in ATV crash: N.S. RCMP

A 54-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in New Elm, N.S., Saturday evening.

Lunenburg District RCMP were called to the single-vehicle crash near New Elm Road just before 6 p.m.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded and found a side-by-side ATV at the scene.

Police say the vehicle was heavily damaged in an apparent rollover.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from Shelburne County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle’s passenger, a 60-year-old Hants County man, had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.