Shelburne man accused of possessing child pornography arrested

Investigators arrested a Shelburne man in connection with an online child sexual abuse investigation.

The 28-year-old man was taken into custody after provincial police officers with the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and forensic investigators searched a Shelburne residence on Wednesday.

Police say multiple electronic devices were seized for analysis.

The accused appeared at a bail hearing and was released with conditions.

He is charged with possessing child pornography.

Anyone with additional information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of more than 100 people across the province, including several local men, accused of child exploitation. The OPP says 175 investigations are ongoing.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to protect their children from online sexual predators by talking with them about internet safety.