Shelburne woman's death ruled a homicide, OPP says
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police say they are investigating a homicide after a woman's death in Shelburne over the weekend was deemed "suspicious."
Officers were called to a home on Main Street Saturday afternoon to check on the well-being of an individual and said they found a body inside the residence.
Police say the deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Debra Neale of Shelburne.
According to OPP, the woman's death a homicide following an autopsy performed by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto on Monday.
Police have not provided any further details, including whether they have identified a suspect.
They say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone with information to contact Dufferin OPP or Crime Stoppers.
-
Powerful rainstorm may cause flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver, Vancouver IslandAn “aggressive” snow melt combined with heavy rain could cause flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
-
-
Sudbury schools prepare for virtual open housesAs students across the north continue to learn virtually, they will also have the opportunity to attend open houses online.
-
Police investigating armed robbery in KitchenerAn investigation is ongoing after an armed robbery at a Kitchener business on Saturday.
-
Police investigating after two vehicles stolen from Kitchener businessPolice are investigating an overnight break-in at a Kitchener business that resulted in two stolen vehicles.
-
Manitoba men’s curling championships postponedThe Manitoba men’s curling championships has been postponed due to provincial health restrictions.
-
Police standoff in Winnipeg’s north endWinnipeg police surrounded a home in a stand-off in Winnipeg’s North End Monday.
-
Atmospheric river ranking system still not implemented in B.C.Months after atmospheric rivers triggered a catastrophic series of landslides and floods, there seems to have been little progress in implementing a ranking system for the weather events despite a timeline set out by the public safety minister.
-
Burst pipe ruins donated computers at Forest Lawn charityA burst pipe has ruined dozens of computers that were donated to kids who otherwise couldn't afford them.