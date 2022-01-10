Shelburne woman's death ruled a homicide, OPP says

Provincial police say they are investigating a homicide after a woman's death in Shelburne over the weekend was deemed "suspicious."

Officers were called to a home on Main Street Saturday afternoon to check on the well-being of an individual and said they found a body inside the residence.

Police say the deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Debra Neale of Shelburne.

According to OPP, the woman's death a homicide following an autopsy performed by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto on Monday.

Police have not provided any further details, including whether they have identified a suspect.

They say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone with information to contact Dufferin OPP or Crime Stoppers.