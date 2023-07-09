Sheldon Creek Dairy gives behind-the-scenes look at life on the farm

A farm in Adjala-Tosorontio gave people a behind-the-scenes look Sunday at what life on the farm is really like.

On Sunday, Sheldon Creek Dairy paused regular day-to-day operations to give people a one-of-a-kind look at the process of bringing products from the farm to everyone's kitchen table.

"We are connected to our food every single day, and this is just a great opportunity to see exactly where your food comes from," said Marianne Edward, the operations manager for the farm.

The team at the farm tries to hold events like today throughout the year. Edward says it's critical to teach younger generations the process of preparing food.

"Every single person might know their teacher or a lawyer or their doctor, but how many people know a farmer," Edward said. "So, for us in the agricultural industry, we're really trying hard to tell our own story. Instead of sometimes social media tells it for us, we want to be able to tell it ourselves."

The farm has 75 cows altogether. Sunday's event also included an artisan and farmers' market and the Sheldon Creek Dairy operations farm store.

"We don't want to be just a milk on the shelf," said Edward. "We want to be able to be part of the community, every community in which that we offer our milk and our yogurt and our cheeses."

There will be other days later this year when the public will be welcome back. For more information, click here.