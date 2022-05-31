Shell gas stations in Windsor, Ont. out of regular fuel Tuesday

The pumps have run dry at a number of Shell gas stations in Windsor.

At least five Shell stations in Windsor noted they had run out of regular fuel, although employees were unauthorized to speak to CTV News.

The only station with fuel available is on County Road 42 in Tecumseh, Ont.

At the Shell station at Tecumseh Road and Banwell Road in East Windsor, prices were still listed at $202.9/litre Tuesday evening, but a sign at the pump indicated only “V-Power” was available.

Drivers were still fueling up with “V-Power” at the regular price.

CTV News reached out to several Shell Stations in London, Ont. where they too had reportedly run out of gas.

Similar reports are coming out of St. Thomas, Ingersoll and Toronto.

According to a review on GasBuddy.com, pumps were closed at the station on Dougall Avenue on Monday. Although a reason for the closure was not stated, the South Windsor location did not have regular fuel on Tuesday either.

CTV News reached out to Shell Canada for comment but has yet to receive a reply.