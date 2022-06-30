Shellbrook health centre temporarily closes acute care beds due to staff shortage

Provincial NDP leader and union leaders are condemning the temporary closure of 10 beds at the Parkland Integrated Health Centre in Shellbrook.

“Without any public notice the SaskParty closed half of the acute care beds and they’ve remained closed since May the 20th,” said Offical Opposition NDP leader Carla Beck.

Beck was joined by health care workers and community members in Shellbrook to share the news with the public.

Area resident, Calee Rabbitskin was at the hospital with her young daughter when Beck made the announcement.

“That means they are moving them to Prince Albert and Victoria hospital doesn’t really have space either or enough health care workers running their floors so that’s a big problem for people on the reserves and that’s where we’re from,” said Rabbitskin.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says the closure is due to challenges with recruitment and retention of health care staff.

SHA says on July 4, the number of beds open will increase to 15.

“The goal is to return to 20 acute care beds in the fall, subject to staffing availability,” SHA said in a statement to CTV News.

SHA said the bed reduction allows them to keep the emergency department open and “better manage workload."

CUPE says health care workers from the area also shared ongoing concerns about workload and retention of staff.

“To bring people into the province or to keep people here for that matter they need to be permanent fulltime positions. Temporary can end at any time. Even though it’s posted for a year it could end in six months with two weeks notice,” said Sharon Paul, CUPE General Vice President for the Region.

“I am afraid for my family members who live in the service area. Where will they go when these beds are filled? What will happen when they need lab tests, and samples have tobe sent to Saskatoon?” Paul said.

The NDP says there’s also currently a staffing shortage for labs, x-ray and diagnostic imaging which is leading to exhaustion and burnout.

SHA says it’s focused on recruitment efforts to fill vacancies in Shellbrook and many other rural communities continue.

Shellbrook is about one hour and 20 minutes north of Saskatoon.