Shelter in place ended in Sundridge, Ont., one sent to hospital

Ontario Provincial Police say a shelter in place order in Sundridge ended Monday night following a stand-off involving drones and negotiators.

The shelter in place order was issued after officers with the Almaguin Highlands detachment responded to a call about a domestic dispute on Lake Bernard drive where someone had barricaded themselves in a residence.

Several provincial police units responded to the call, including the emergency response team, tactics and rescue team, canine unit, crisis negotiators, remotely piloted aerial system, and critical incident commander.

"One person is being treated at hospital for non-life threatening injuries," police said in a news release Monday night.

It is unclear if any charges are pending, but police said the investigation is continuing.

Police said the identity of the suspect will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Victims of domestic violence are not alone.

If you or someone you know is experiencing violence, there is help available. Free and confidential support is available 24 hours a day and offers someone to talk to, crisis counselling, emotional support, safety planning, legal information, and other assistance. Call 1-866-863-0511.