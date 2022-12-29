Shelter-in-place issued in Grande Prairie

Mounties issueda shelter-in-place for a neighbourhood in Grande Prairie onThursday night.

Residents near 115B Street between Range Road 63 and Westpointe Drive are being asked to stay at home, and residents outside the area are being asked to stay away.

Mounties did not say why a shelter-in-place had been issued, but say a heavy police presence is in the area and public access is restricted.

Anyone in the area is being asked not to post photos of officers to social media until the incident is resolved.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they become available…