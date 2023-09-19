Shelter-in-place issued on O'Chiese First Nation ends but armed man still at large: RCMP

The shelter-in-place issued for the O'Chiese First Nation early Tuesday has ended but the man RCMP said "fired shots on police" remained at large.

"RCMP believe that the immediate threat to public safety has subsided," Rocky Mountain House RCMP said in a 10:33 a.m. update.

Mounties issued the shelter-in-place after 3 a.m. as officers searched for the man in a rural area southwest of Edmonton.

The suspect is believed to be 24-year-old Shaeden Muskeg, RCMP said.

He's described as 5'9" and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Residents were asked to shelter in place, secure doors and windows and to not pick people up on the road.

Muskeg is wanted after a Sept. 13 incident on Sunchild First Nation where he was charged with discharge of a firearm with intent, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about his location is asked not to approach him and call RCMP at 403-845-2881.