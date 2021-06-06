One dead, one in hospital following East Ferris domestic dispute

Police have confirmed that one man is dead and a woman is in hospital following a barricaded person incident on a quiet road in East Ferris.

Officers with the North Bay OPP were called to Guillemette Road in East Ferris at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning where they remained on-scene until about 9:30 am.

The road was blocked off and a shelter in place order was in effect to protect residents in the area.

"We had a precautionary shelter in place implemented because we weren't certain whether there were firearms involved in this occurrence or not at the time and we wanted to ensure public safety," said OPP Sgt. Carlo Berardi.

Police say a domestic dispute occurred with a barricaded person inside the residence. Officials did confirm a 48-year-old man is dead and a woman is in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. No foul play is suspected in the death. Police did confirm weapons were involved.

The OPP deployed several units to assist with the incident including the North Bay detachment’s Crime Unit, and Emergency Response Team, the Tactics and Rescue Team, the Canine Unit, OPP Negotiators, an OPP Remotely Piloted Aerial System and the Critical Incident Commander.

For neighbours living on the street, it was a scary situation.

"It was very scary. We've been here since 1975 and we've never seen something like this," said Ellen Kennedy. "We have two sons on this road and four grandchildren. It was scary."

The shelter in place has since been lifted and the investigation is on-going.

Police say the identity of the deceased will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.