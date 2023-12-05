Shelter-in-place order ends as RCMP continue search for man in Fort McKay

A shelter-in-place issued by RCMP in northern Alberta is over while officers continue to search for a 21-year-old man they say is armed.

At 10:30 a.m., Wood Buffalo RCMP were at a house on Target Road in Fort McKay, Alta., searching for Anton Grandjambe.

Grandjambe is 5'9" tall, weighs 163 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

RCMP said areas within the community remain blocked off and that a heavy police presence continues while they look for Grandjambe.

Fort McKay is approximately 50 kilometres north of Fort McMurray and about 430 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.