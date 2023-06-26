Shelter-in-place order for Cadotte Lake ended, 3 in custody: police
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
A shelter-in-place order for Cadotte Lake, Alta., on Monday ended with three people in police custody.
The order was issued shortly before 10:30 a.m. after RCMP received a report of shots fired at a local business.
The suspects were reported to be travelling in a stolen 2001 white Ford F-150 with Alberta plate CLK 7961.
Police announced at 11:45 a.m. that the truck had been found and three people had been arrested.
Mounties said there is no further risk to the community.
Cadotte Lake is about 480 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
-
Driver of 'suspicious vehicle' sought after approaching teenage girl in Scarborough: Toronto policeToronto police say they are searching for a 'suspicious vehicle' after a driver approached a teenage girl in Scarborough's Birch Cliff Heights neighbourhood and tried to convince her to get in his car.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Southern Health regionA whooping cough outbreak has been declared in Manitoba’s Southern Health- Santé Sud region.
-
'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crashAfter months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.
-
CJAY 92 Nickelback contest winner joins band live on stage in CalgaryIt's not a 'credit card that's got no limit', but Calgary Nickelback fan Mo got the chance of a lifetime to meet the band and sing on stage with them at the Saddledome.
-
Toronto police search for suspect following alleged home invasions, assaultsToronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in an ongoing assault investigation.
-
How a Manitoba community is marking 40 years since the Gimli GliderIt’s been nearly 40 years since a Boeing 767 carrying more than 60 people onboard made a dramatic emergency landing in a small Manitoba community and became immortalized in the annals of the province's history as the Gimli Glider.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway off-ramp in critical conditionA pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after a car hit them on an off-ramp from the Gardiner Expressway.
-
Teen pleads guilty in stabbing of fellow student at Pigeon Lake, Alta., schoolA boy who stabbed a fellow student in the library of Pigeon Lake Regional School in April 2022 has pleaded to aggravated assault.
-