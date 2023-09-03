Shelter-in-place order issued in Maskwacis due to 'firearms complaint': RCMP
A shelter-in-place order was issued south of Edmonton Sunday night due to a firearms complaint, RCMP said.
Mounties responded to a firearms complaint on Ermineskin Cree Nation.
The shelter-in-place ended just before 11 p.m. after the suspect vehicle, a maroon GMC Envoy, left the area.
The vehicle has not been found but police said there's no threat to the public.
