Shelter in place warning lifted in Champion, Alta.

RCMP say a shelter in place advisory issued for the southern Alberta hamlet of Champion has been lifted.

The warning was issued just after 1 p.m. on Sunday.

RCMP warned they were attempting to take a wanted man into custody, and said there would be a "large police presence" in the area as they searched for him.

In an update sent out at around 2:45 p.m., RCMP said Tyler Trodden, 39, had been arrested without incident.

Todden is charged with "numerous offences" that happened in Coleman, Alta., on Sept. 16, RCMP said.

Champion is located roughly 120 kilometres southeast of Calgary.