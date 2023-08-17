Shelters reaching capacity as influx of refugees move to Waterloo Region

An already overburdened system appears to be facing a new strain as asylum seekers and refugees without a place to live are forced into local shelters.

The issue, which was apparent in the streets of Toronto earlier this summer, appears to now be a growing concern here in Waterloo Region.

“I think it was about mid-July [when] we noticed a bit of an influx with refugees and refugee claimants coming to The Bridges,” Wayne Paddick, the executive director of the Cambridge Shelter Corporation, said. “We've noticed that we have about 20 currently staying in the shelter.”

Paddick said he is not exactly sure where they are coming from

“They have a lot of ability to communicate,” Paddick said. “So, I think as the word of mouth spreads, where there are empty beds in shelters, we're starting to see a more of an influx move away from Toronto towards our region and others.”

Paddick said the individuals have been polite and great guests, but a shelter like The Bridges in downtown Galt lacks the resources they need.

“We're looking at housing individuals from our region, within our region. Helping individuals from other parts of the world, it's just never something we've been focusing on. So, it has been a big learning curve,” Paddick said.

Recently the federal government earmarked $212 million to help cities deal with this emerging issue.

REGION OF WATERLOO CHAIR ADDRESSES ISSUE

“So, I reached out to the local MPs who are great and sent a letter to the minister saying that we're making an application for some of that funding,” Waterloo Region Chair Karen Redman said.

Redman said the responsibility cannot be shouldered by the cities alone.

“The reality is the services are provided at the municipal level, and the money is not there to help provide those services through our partners,” she added. “So, whether it's healthcare dollars, whether it's shelter dollars, there's no funding attached to refugee claimants and asylum seekers.”

Meanwhile, as the funding arrives, Paddick said creating a central location for asylum seekers makes the most sense.

“For our newcomers, to go having them kind of spread out over the regions is not very helpful, and I think if agencies know that they can go to point A and work with all of the newcomers or refugees or refugee applicants that you know, it'll be more efficient that they can do it all in one spot,” Paddick added.