Sherbrook Street stabbing leaves one in hospital
A woman has been hospitalized after she was stabbed at a residence on Sherbrook Street over the weekend.
Around 12:46 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) were called to a home in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street for a report that a woman had been stabbed.
When officers arrived they found a 43-year-old woman and began giving her emergency medical care. Police said officers had to use a tourniquet and chest seal on the woman who was then taken to hospital in critical condition.
She was later upgraded to stable condition.
Const. Jay Murray, a public information officer with the WPS, said the investigation is still ongoing, but no further information can be released at this time. He said no one has been arrested or charged in connection with the stabbing.
“We encourage anyone that has information to contact our investigators,” he said.
The Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit is now investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
