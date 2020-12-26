A resident at Sherbrooke Community Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release sent out Saturday evening.

This places Sherbrooke in suspect COVID-19 outbreak, the release said.

Management at Sherbrooke said they are working closely with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Public Health officials to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

The release said outbreak control measures have been put in place and families of all residents have been notified.

“Sherbrooke was proactive in implementing infection control and screening protocols since the first days of the pandemic. We continue to work closely with public health authorities to ensure our response will keep our residents and staff safe and move Sherbrooke into recovery,” said Suellen Beatty, CEO of Sherbrooke Community Centre.

“We are taking every precaution necessary to ensure the virus is contained, with the health and safety of our residents and staff remaining our top priority.”