A lawsuit filed by a sheriff’s deputy against Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri following an altercation during the 2019 NBA Finals has been dropped.

“It is ordered that this action be, and hereby is, dismissed with prejudice including as to all claims, counter-claims, causes of action, and with all parties to bear their own attorneys’ fees and costs,” an order of dismissal filed in California on Wednesday and obtained by CTV News Toronto said.

Alan Strickland was suing Ujiri for damages, alleging he was injured in a shoving altercation at Oakland’s Oracle Arena. Ujiri then filed a countersuit.

Video of the incident emerged last year.

“Masai has been completely vindicated, as we always knew he would be,” a statement from Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) said. “We are disappointed that he and his family have had to endure the past 18 months of worry and uncertainty, but for their sake we are pleased the legal process has come to an end – and especially pleased that the claims made against Masai and MLSE were dismissed entirely, free of any financial settlement.”

“We continue to be deeply troubled by the fact that Masai was put in this position in the first place, and believe he should never have had to defend himself. Masai is taking some time to process the ordeal, and intends to address it publicly at a later date.”

