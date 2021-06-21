Sheriffs board up drug house in Edson

An Edson home where police say drug activity was happening has been fenced up for three months.

At the end of the closure by Alberta Sheriffs, no visitors will be allowed on the property for two years and only the owner is allowed to live there.

Authorities say Mounties have responded to "many calls" at 7123 Glenwood Drive in recent years.

"The SCAN [Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods] unit was able to substantiate complaints about drug activity and successfully obtained a community safety order in Court of Queen’s Bench on June 8. Investigators observed drug use and drug transactions on the property, along with a large number of people coming and going from the premises," Alberta Sheriffs said in a statement.

The closure order ends Sept. 17, and the court order banning visitors on June 8, 2023.

Edson is located about two hours west of Edmonton.