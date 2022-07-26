Sherman out of UCP leadership race, 7 candidates approved

Former Alberta Liberal Party leader Raj Sherman won’t be running for leader of the United Conservative Party.

“I’d like to thank @Alberta_UCP head office for promptly returning $125,000 to our campaign. Our team will issue a statement tomorrow morning. A big thanks to everyone who supported our efforts to fix what ails our province & to fix our broken health system,” Sherman wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The party also confirmed that Sherman would not be among the official candidates.

“Mr. Sherman missed a few of the requirements, including the need to have had a membership for at least six months and provide 1,000 signatures from party members,” said a spokesperson in a written statement.

Seven candidates have been approved by the party to run for leader: Leela Aheer, Brian Jean, Todd Loewen, Rajan Sawhney, Rebecca Schulz, Danielle Smith, and Travis Toews.

Jon Horsman and Bill Rock had previously announced their intentions to run for leader, but both have withdrawn.

The party will choose a new leader on Oct. 6.