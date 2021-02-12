The COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop Barb Henderson or Sherwood Park small business owners from spreading love this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Henderson is the organizer behind a heart hunt where families can safely tour the hamlet from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

“It’s a family oriented, socially-distanced fun day," said Henderson, the event organizer. “There’s a word scramble, there’s going to be a single word at every location that you write down on the entry form as well as counting the hearts. So each location has a random number of hearts and you put that in your draw and at the end there are prizes galore.”

Henderson estimates she has collected over $1,500 in prizes donated by local businesses.

“I thought it was a perfect opportunity to help promote the business and help to create some excitement,” said Fabutan franchisee Dawn Baine.

Baine is one of 47 local businesses taking part in the heart hunt.

“I think it’s really important especially now that the small businesses really need the support from the community,” she explained. “With all the families that have been stuck at home with COVID for the last however many months, almost a year, it’s just nice for them to have something to just kind of get them out of the house.

“You start at Shack a Patate at 270 Baseline Road and that will give you the forms,” explained Henderson.“Once you’re finished, you can drop off the form at New Asian Village and Tandoori Fried Chicken, which is at 200 Main Blvd., and they will have samples as well as the drop box.

“I’m really proud to be living in Sherwood Park and all of these companies have stepped up,” added Henderson. “It’s giving and receiving and it’s really been humbling that so many people are so gracious.”

The four-day Valentine’s Day Heart Hunt runs Feb. 14-18.