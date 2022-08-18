Sherwood Park man charged after police seize GHB, meth, cocaine, and fentanyl
A Sherwood Park man has been charged after the seizure of a large amount of drugs.
Mounties were performing a curfew check on a man in Strathcona County around 1:34 a.m. on Aug. 6.
The man wasn’t home, which police say was a breach of his curfew conditions from a stolen property charge in June.
A short time later, the man arrived home on a motorcycle and was arrested without incident.
Police searched the motorcycle and found what is believed to be three litres of GHB, 754.8 grams of methamphetamine, 71.2 grams of cocaine, and 20 oxycodone pills.
Later that day, police executed a search warrant on a property at Township Road 515 and Range Road 232 in Sherwood Park.
They seized what is believed to be 266.5 grams of fentanyl, three litres of GHB, 26 pouches of resin, a stolen 2013 Lincoln MKX and a Taser.
Craig Coffey, 46, of Sherwood Park has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction, and two counts of failure to comply.
He remains in custody and will appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Aug. 24.
