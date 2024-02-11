Sherwood Park man dead after highway crash southwest of Edmonton

One person is dead after a crash southwest of Edmonton on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 39 and Range Road 32 in Leduc County at 7:13 a.m. for a report of a crash involving an SUV and an HVAC truck.

Mounties say initial investigation suggests the SUV failed to stop at a stop sign on Range Road 32 before crossing the highway, where it was hit by the HVAC truck.

A 22-year-old Sherwood Park man from the SUV was declared dead at the scene.

Two people in the HVAC truck were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours, but has since been reopened to traffic.