Sherwood Park massage therapist facing 13 additional sex charges

A Sherwood Park masseuse who was charged earlier this year after a girl reported being sexually assaulted during a massage appointment is facing additional charges after 13 more victims came forward.

Dean Cherneske, 60, has been charged with 11 counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

RCMP put out a call on June 2 looking for additional victims after the first victim came forward on April 28.

Cherneske was charged with sexual assault in connection with the case.

While the first victim was identified as a female youth, police have not released any information about the ages or genders of the additional victims.

Police believe there might still be more victims, and are asking them to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault can call the Strathcona County Victim Services at 780-449-0153. For counselling supports, call Strathcona County Family and Community Services at 780-464-4044.