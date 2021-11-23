Sherwood Park school locked down during RCMP search for armed suspects
A high school east of Edmonton was placed in a precautionary lockdown Tuesday morning, as police searched the area for armed suspects in a stolen vehicle case.
RCMP said they received a report from Edmonton Police Service of a stolen vehicle with firearms inside that was being driven from Edmonton to Sherwood Park.
The vehicle was located by police but the suspects fled in it before ditching the vehicle on Essex Road near Amberley Way, police said.
An EPS tactical team assisted in a search of the vehicle, but no suspects or firearms were found.
Police believe the suspects left the area in another vehicle and their whereabouts were unknown.
Archbishop Jordan Catholic High School was locked down around 9 a.m., but that was lifted about an hour later.
RCMP said no suspect or vehicle descriptions were available but a dark Dodge Ram 3500 was seized from the area.
-
Connor McDavid's Edmonton home featured in Architectural DigestOilers captain Connor McDavid’s home overlooking Edmonton’s River Valley has been featured in Architectural Digest.
-
MLAs grill Hinshaw on lack of COVID-19 projections, aerosol transmissionAlberta's chief medical officer of health faced tough questions about the province's COVID-19 response Tuesday morning as she appeared in front of a legislature committee.
-
B.C. seniors urged to get COVID-19 booster shot as soon as possibleBritish Columbians over the age of 70 are being reminded to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected from the virus.
-
'A total write-off': Clubhouse at Morden golf course destroyed in fireThe clubhouse at a golf club in Morden, Man., is destroyed following a fire over the weekend.
-
Kingston police seek help identifying assault suspectKingston police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a serious assault on Halloween.
-
Stratford Festival reveals the lineup for its 2022 seasonThe Stratford Festival has announced the lineup for its 2022 season, and the play that will mark the grand opening of the Tom Patterson Theatre.
-
Amherstburg to bring back Open Air WeekendsOpen Air weekends in Amherstburg are returning for a third year.
-
Halifax Regional Municipality considers property tax increaseThe Halifax Regional Municipality is considering a property tax increase of nearly six per cent.
-
Refinery that supplies most gas used in B.C.'s Lower Mainland halting workThe refinery that supplies most of the gasoline used on the Lower Mainland is pausing operations in Burnaby, B.C., due to a lack of crude oil supply.