Shifting weather to impact B.C. wildfires; update to come from the province on historic season

Shifting weather expected to play a role in B.C.'s fight against the wildfires this week comes as an update is expected from the province.

Officials will give an update Tuesday afternoon on how they're dealing with a historic season.

Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for later this week, but wind is possible, and thunderstorms may hover over B.C.'s wildfire zones.

There are currently 250 fires burning in the province, and it's been hovering in that range for the past week.

The BC Wildfire Service says it's much different than in previous weeks, where there was a steady build up.

Wildfires have burned more than 5,500 square kilometres since April.

The impact of the fire is being noted hundreds of kilometres away. A blanket of smoke and haze has settled over much of the province, and air quality advisories are in place across B.C., including in Metro Vancouver. https://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?prov=bc

Over the weekend, the massive White Rock Lake fire near Vernon grew even bigger – to the size of roughly 60,000 football fields – forcing more residents out of their homes.

The smoke from the fire is enough that it's impacting flights out of Kelowna as the fire's borders change.

Smoke is also posing serious health threats, and is creating more challenges for suppression efforts.

"Unfortunately this grounds our aircraft in many areas, really across the province," the BC Wildfire Service's Jean Strong said.

There are about 2,500 properties around the province subject to evacuation orders or alerts as crews continue to fight in what could end up being one of the worst wildfire seasons in history.

